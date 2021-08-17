Minimal changes, just more heat, humidity and haze

There are very few changes to the forecast over the next couple of days. We'll slowly see an increase in the heat, humidity and haze.

Tuesday will be hot with temps in the mid 80s. Dew points will climb into the mid 60s so it will feel like the upper 80s at times. There will be plenty of sunshine with a nice southerly breeze at 10 to 20 mph.

Upper level wildfire smoke will bring a hazy sky across western Wisconsin. Filtered sunshine will still last regardless as high pressure keeps us free from any rain or thunder the next several days.

No air quality issues will be of concern at the surface as all the smoke will stay elevated.