Man dies 2 weeks after police chase, crash in St. Croix County

ST CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A man died in the hospital two weeks after police say he led them on a chase before crashing into another vehicle.

Police were trying to pull over Logan A. Zappa, 20, on Aug. 1 in the town of Stanton because his plates didn't match the car he was driving. Police say Zappa took off and led them on a chase. Eventually, police stopped chasing him but say he kept going, ran a stop sign and was hit by a truck.

Zappa was flown to the hospital where he died on Aug. 14. The truck driver was not seriously hurt.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.