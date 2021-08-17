Homicide charge filed against man accused of driving drunk, killing Clark Co Hwy worker

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Neillsville man accused of driving drunk, killing a Clark County highway worker and hurting another could spend more than 75 years in prison.

Cory D. Neumueller, 28, was charged Tuesday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run resulting in death, hit-and-run causing great bodily harm and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Clark County Court:

Two highway workers were removing a tree from the road on Highway G in the town of Hendren at 1:18 a.m. on Aug. 8 when they were hit by a truck.

A deputy said Neumueller came up to him at the crash site and said he was driving along and all of a sudden hit the tree and went into the ditch. After that, he went to a neighbor's house and asked to drink some water.

The deputy said Neumueller told him he had a couple of beers before the crash. Neumueller reportedly stumbled and had red eyes. A person on scene said they could smell what they thought was alcohol.

One of the highway workers had a broken leg and said he wasn't sure where the other highway worker was. That other highway worker was later found dead.

A breath test came back with a reading of 0.114.

Both highway workers were wearing orange safety vests and were near a truck with an orange flashing light.

Bond was set for Neumueller on Tuesday at $25,000 cash, despite the state asking for a $100,000 cash bond. He is not allowed to leave his house except for work, to meet with his attorney, go to court or go to doctor's appointments.

He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 3.

If convicted, Neumueller faces up to 77 1/2 years in prison.