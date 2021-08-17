Here’s the COVID-19 parameters for fall sports fans of UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout

(WQOW) - As student athletes return to the fields, fans will return to the stands.

Here's the COVID-19 parameters for spectators at UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout:

UWEC's athletic department director said currently there will not be an attendance limit for both indoor and outdoor sporting events.

At this time, masks will not be required at Blugold football games at Carson Park unless the Eau Claire City-County Health Department puts additional restrictions in place.

Just like they are on campus, masks will be required for fans at indoor events, but there are still some things the school and health officials are trying to hash out.

"If a volleyball player has to wear a mask still indoors while competing, we have an argument against that - we think that's not the way to go. It seems to be reverting, it seems all the processes and procedures are reverting back to times we didn't even have a vaccination," said Dan Schumacher, UW Eau Claire's director of athletics.

Schumacher said 85% of the football team is vaccinated, and players who are unvaccinated are required to be tested three times a week.

UWEC athletic department officials said the team has not had a positive test, yet. Volleyball, cross country and soccer teams begin reporting Wednesday.

For visiting programs, information will be shared between each team's head athletic trainer.

"This is the same process and procedure we did last year, where we had an attestation forms that each school that came in played us be attested to the fact that everybody was tested properly or vaccinated. And there was no issues before they traveled to come to our place," Schumacher said.

As for UW-Stout, the Blue Devils will not have a capacity limit for spectators.

Masks are not expected to be worn outdoors, but will be expected indoors.

"As far as the indoor goes for UW-Stout, the student athletes, while competing on the court will not be wearing masks," Erin Sullivan, associate athletic director, "The spectators and the student athletes on the bench area, they will be expected to wear masks while they're inside in the facility."

UW Stout's athletic department officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and make changes accordingly.

Blue Devil athletes are being COVID tested three times a week.

As far as visiting programs to the institution the UW Stout athletic department is not requiring any documentation.