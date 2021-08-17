Heat and humidity only threat to outdoor chores through Thursday.

While weather remains dry for the next few days, you'll definitely want to stay hydrated when outdoors whether you're mowing the lawn, doing other chores, or just sitting enjoying the summer weather.

Still, if you need to get outdoor work done, the next two days are looking good, though rain could arrive as early as Friday afternoon. Rain/storms become most likely Friday evening/overnight and could last into the first half of Saturday.

Temperatures rose a bit more into the mid 80s this afternoon, and dew points were in the mid 60s. This made it feel like the upper 80s to low 90s at the hottest time of the day between 3pm and 5pm.

Dew points will remain in the low to mid 60s overnight tonight and rise to the mid to upper 60s tomorrow. Dew points will stay in that very humid range through at least Friday evening when rain chances return.

Rain and storms will be most likely Friday evening through Saturday morning, though could begin as early as Friday afternoon and end as late as early Saturday afternoon.

Once the rain departs, a northwest breeze will carry in drier air and dew points will drop to around 60 by late Saturday through Sunday. Expect the weather to remain dry from when that system departs through at least Monday evening, though the next round of rain may hold off until midweek.