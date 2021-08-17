Guidance released for third COVID vaccine dose

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Local health departments are now receiving guidance on who should get a third COVID shot.

Updated Monday by the CDC, if you have a moderately to severely compromised immune system you are recommended to take an third dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

That includes people who have been receiving active cancer treatment, received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, to name a few.

"It is only for a small group of people that have immunocompromising conditions that are really being recommended to get a third dose as part of their series of vaccine," said Eau Claire County Health Director Lieske Giese

Giese strongly encourages those that are immunocompromised to talk to their primary health provider or physician about their risk and opportunity.

For those with Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccines, there currently is not a recommendation for an additional dose.

The CDC recommends people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines at lease 28 days after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

National health experts are expected to also recommend vaccine booster shots for everyone, but a formal decision has not been made yet.