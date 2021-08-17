Eau Claire Plan Commission accepting applications for membership

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you'd like to have a say on what gets built in the city of Eau Claire, then you can apply for a spot on the Eau Claire Plan Commission.

The Eau Claire Plan Commission is accepting applications after one of its members moved away.

The group has nine members, consisting of two city council members and seven citizen members.

City officials said after an application is filled out, it goes to the Advisory Committee on Appointments.

Then, they make a recommendation to city council, who has the final authority on who is appointed.

The Eau Claire Plan Commission advises City Council on issues related to land use development, zoning and other land use-related issues.

"I find it very interesting, and I'm a building professional, so of course buildings are always at the top of my list to look at," said Gregory Granlund, chair of the Eau Claire Plan Commission. "Having more voices and having more opinions at the table results in a better representation of the town."

If you'd like to apply, go to the city's website and click on Citizen Resource Bank Form. Click next, read through and fill out the necessary fields, and click submit. You can also apply to other city committees, boards and commissions with this form.