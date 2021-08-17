Eau Claire fire crews respond to Dana’s Bar & Grill

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Several emergency crews have responded to the report of a fire at Dana's Bar and Grill.

That is on Eau Claire's far northwest side.

A News 18 reporter on scene said she can see smoke but not flames right now. She said firefighters were sawing into the roof for ventilation.

There are no fire hydrants in that area, so crews have to shuttle water in.

Agencies on scene include Township Fire, Eau Claire Fire Department, Chippewa Fire District, Elk Mound Fire District and Wheaton Fire and Rescue.

This is a developing story that will be updated.