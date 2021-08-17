Eau Claire County man killed when he got pinned by skid steer

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire County man was killed on Monday night when a skid steer shifted and pinned him, and he was unable to get out.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office was called to the home in the town of Drammen at about 8:30 p.m.

Authorities say the 53-year-old man was working on machinery when the skid steer shifted and pinned him. A family member found him and called 911. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.