Discovery obtains Dutch license for Polish news station

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The U.S. company Discovery Inc. says it has been granted a Dutch license that would allow it to keep broadcasting its independent news channel TVN 24 into Poland. The announcement Monday comes after Poland’s state broadcasting authority has for a year and a half refused to renew TVN24′s license, which expires Sept. 26. In another challenge for Discovery, the lower house of Poland’s parliament gave initial approval last week to a bill which — if it gets final passage and the president’s approval — would would force Discovery to sell its controlling share in its Polish media network.