Chippewa County creeks make DNR’s ‘impaired’ water list

(WQOW) - The number of waterways not up to standard in Wisconsin is expanding. The DNR proposed adding 92 new bodies of water to the state's impaired water list, and seven of them are located in Chippewa County.

Big and Little Drywood creeks, Frederick Creek, Hay Creek, Paint Creek, South Fork Paint Creek and Stillson Creek met the DNR threshold for phosphorous.

The DNR adds waters to the impaired list if they do not meet the water quality standards under the federal Clean Water Act every two years.

This cycle however, new E.coli criteria was added to impairment standards and the Trempealeau River in Trempealeau County exceeded them, putting restrictions on what activities can be done in that river due to pathogens.

"We list it as impaired to let people know that there's an issue there. But when it comes to swimming at those beaches, there will be local alerts to the amount of E.coli that's in that water at that time. So, if there are no alerts, it's most likely it's okay to swim in at that time," said Ashley Beranek with the DNR.

Thirty-eight of the 92 bodies of water on the impairment list cite E.coli.

DNR water specialists say that despite adding to the list, 80 percent of Wisconsin's water bodies are healthy.