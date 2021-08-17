Barron County DA says deputy was justified in shooting man who was ‘impulsive, angry’

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A deputy who said he feared for his life and the lives of others was justified when he shot a man who was inside a Barron County home last month.

That is according to a new report from the county district attorney.

On July 14, the Barron County Sheriff's office was called to check on Dylan Hancock, 30, in the town of Mikana. Authorities say he had threatened to shoot someone on Snapchat.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Hancock barricaded himself in a room with a gun, and law enforcement on scene talked through a standoff. At one point, Hancock raised his gun toward Deputy Anthony Weigand, who told Hancock to drop his gun before shooting him.

Hancock was shot in the neck, taken to the hospital, and is currently a quadriplegic.

Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright says Weigand made a "split second decision to defend himself and other sheriff's deputies from death or great bodily harm" and thus his actions were justified.

Wright said body camera footage shows Hancock was "impulsive, angry, unpredictable and dangerous."