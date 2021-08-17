2 people die after their ATV is hit by a truck

ST CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - Two people have died more than a week after their ATV was hit by a truck in St. Croix County.

On Aug. 5 at 4:28 p.m., the ATV was hit from behind by a truck driven by Jessica M. Hansen, 29, of Menomonie.

It happened on Highway E in the town of Springfield.

The two people on the ATV, John F. Jarvis, 57, and Pamela J. Jarvis, 58, both from Glenwood City, were taken to the hospital where John died on Sunday, Aug. 15 and Pamela died on Monday, Aug. 16.

Neither person was wearing a helmet.

There is no word if the truck driver will face charges.