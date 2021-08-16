You Ask, We Answer: Does Eau Claire have a city noise ordinance, and what time does it start?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's time for another You Ask, We Answer. Monday's question comes from Mindy. She's wondering, "does Eau Claire have a city noise ordinance, and what time does it start?"

The answer is yes, the city does have one.

Officer Josh Miller with the Eau Claire Police Department said the noise ordinance falls under the disorderly conduct ordinances.

However, there is no language in the rule that specifies time.

Miller said when looking into a noise report, police consider whether it's excessive noise. For example, loud music can be considered excessive noise whether it's 12 p.m. or 12 a.m.

"It's just a part of being a courteous neighbor. You may have family next door that needs to get some sleep. They may have a young child. Or someone may work nights and they sleep during the day. That's why we don't have any exact time frame on it," Miller said.

Depending on the severity, Miller said the fine can range from $200 to $500. He also suggested having an open line of communication with your neighbor to address issues.

If you have a question you'd like answered, send us an email at news@wqow.com, submit a question through our website, or message us on Facebook.

