Why it’s so hard to get a new bicycle right now

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're looking to get a new bike, you should get yourself into gear and order it now because local stores say the bicycle shortage continues.

Patrick Rolbiecki, owner of Riverside Bike and Skate in Eau Claire, said his shop is short on a multitude of bikes like fat tire bikes, mountain bikes, gravel bikes, e-bikes and kids bikes.

Rolbiecki said he has hundreds of bicycles on back-order, and that some have an estimated time arrival ranging from this week or all the way to spring of 2024.

Rolbiecki told News 18 the bicycle industry has been impacted on a global level, and that the supply line is not matching the demand curve.

"Still seeing major disruptions in the manufacturing process associated with both the pandemic issues and then also just the inability to staff to get proper supply built to supply the demand that is still out there," Rolbiecki said. "The demand is quite frankly still going straight up."

The owner said if you're trying to give someone a bicycle as a Christmas or birthday present, get in touch with your local dealer and order it as soon as possible because they might not have the exact model, color or size you want on site.

News 18 reached out to several other area shops and they say they're running into the same issue.