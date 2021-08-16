WATCH LIVE 2:45: Biden to address nation on chaos in Afghanistan

WQOW APP USERS, TAP HERE TO WATCH LIVE

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is returning to the White House Monday to address the nation on the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan.

This, as the planned withdrawal of American forces turned deadly at Kabul's airport Monday as thousands tried to flee Afghanistan a day after the Taliban's takeover of the country.

The White House says Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to speak to the nation. It will be his first public remarks on the Afghanistan situation in nearly a week.

Senior U.S. military officials say the chaos at the airport left seven people dead Monday, including some who fell from a departing American military transport jet.