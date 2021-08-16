US rushes more troops to calm chaotic evacuation in Kabul

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. military is sending another battalion of about 1,000 troops to help safeguard the Kabul airport. That's according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

The troops will join about 6,000 other U.S. forces being sent to try to calm a chaotic evacuation from the airport. Separately, U.S. official says one of America's top military commanders has met face-to-face with senior leaders of the Taliban.

The official said Monday that Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, had met with Taliban officials in Qatar to urge them not to interfere with the massive U.S. airport evacuation in Kabul.