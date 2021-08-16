UN council urges inclusive talks on new Afghan government

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security is calling for an immediate end to violence in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country and inclusive talks to form a new government that includes women. The council on Monday issued its first statement since the ouster of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul. The council stressed that Afghan territory should not be used by the Taliban or any other group “to threaten or attack any country.” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged international unity to ensure human rights and combat terrorism.