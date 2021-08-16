Temps and humidity on the rise ahead of late week storm chances

Temperatures today topped out in the upper 70s to low 80s for most, and dew points weren't too bad. For most of the Chippewa Valley, dew points were in the mid 50s for most of the day with temporary blips of upper 50s. Higher humidity remained to our west, but that will move our way and eventually into Wisconsin.

Dew points will slowly climb beginning tonight where they'll settle for the most part in the 55 to 60 degree range, and tomorrow they'll climb into the low to mid 60s. Expect dew points in the mid to upper 60s starting Wednesday, and they will last until the late week rain/storm system ends.

That system will likely last between 12 and 24 hours, but the timing is still not quite locked down. If it arrives on the early side of the window of chance, it'll begin Thursday afternoon or evening with most rainfall occurring Thursday night. If it arrives on the late side of the forecast, it will fall mostly Friday night and end Saturday morning.

This is why our forecast calls for a chance for showers and storms on Friday with slight chances Thursday and Saturday, as the rain will likely fall at some point on Friday during the day: whether that's during the morning if the system arrives sooner, evening if it arrives later, or during the middle of the day if the system arrives between the two extremes.

Hopefully, the timing will be better resolved in the computer models tomorrow or Wednesday, because right now both scenarios make sense meteorologically so I cannot rule either extreme out.