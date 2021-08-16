Rolling back into the humidity with a few shots at 90 again this week

We're now entering the 3rd full week of August and as we roll through the halfway point of the last full month of summer, mother nature has more heat and humidity to give before we transition to Fall.

Monday will be nice and warm with high temps in the low 80s. Dew points will remain low enough to avoid any gross humidity. There will be plenty of sunshine as high pressure continues to work across the area.

The heat and humidity both start to climb as we head into midweek. By Wednesday, we could have our first good shot at 90. Dew points will reach the mid 60s so it will definitely feel sticky and gross on top of that heat.

The chance for rain or storms stays away until late Thursday when a few pop-up showers will be possible. The only other thing that may prohibit a little sunshine will be the wildfire smoke aloft.

A swath of upper-level smoke will scoot across the area again leaving us with some haze the next few days. It won't make it down to the surface, so we will be free from any air quality issues.

Our best chance at storms will be with a cold front late Friday night into Saturday. Long term forecasts suggest we'll keep the above average temperatures through next week too.