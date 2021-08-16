Pet of the Day: Sophia

Meet Sophia, a 10 year old dog at the Dunn County Humane Society looking for her forever home.

Sophia is a big, sweet girl who does need to lose a bit of weight for her health. She was originally adopted years ago, but returned because of her owners declining health. She loves going on walks, belly rubs and a good nap. She may be able to live with another laid back dog.

If you and your family think you'd be a good home for this old lady, head over to the Dunn County Humane Society's website to set up a time to meet her.