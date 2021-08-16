Northwestern Wisconsin sees August spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

(WQOW) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are surging across the nation including here in Northwestern Wisconsin.

According to the Department of Health Services, data shows that in the second week of August in 2020, COVID-19 hospitalizations were beginning to decline. Now, a year later, that average has doubled in comparison.

In July, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department reported an average of one positive COVID-19 case a day. Compared to now, in mid-August, the average has spiked to 28 positive cases a day. With the increase in cases, so has the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to the state DHS, during this week (Aug. 3 -Aug. 10) 2020 Northwestern Wisconsin hospitals saw a weekly average of 15 COVID-19 patients, with 4 requiring the ICU and 14.3% placed on ventilators.

In 2021, the weekly average COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Northwestern Wisconsin has doubled, with 3 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 2.2% placed on ventilators.

"Our numbers are climbing daily, and it's a direct result of the unvaccinated getting the Delta variant of COVID-19. Last year, everyone was masked up pretty much because we were aware that COVID was coming, and we were prepping for it," said Jen Drayton, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals Chief Nursing Officer.

Health officials say the average time a COVID patient stays at the hospital varies, though they report some patients have stayed for more than three weeks at a time.

Just last week, new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Eau Claire County increased by 7, putting the overall total of hospitalizations from the start of the pandemic to now at 441.

With the Delta variant surge, health officials worry that number is bound to continue climbing.

"When we have more cases, we see more hospitalizations, it's a lagging indicator, it doesn't happen as early, but certainly after cases start to increase, hospitalizations start to increase and unfortunately, after hospitalizations start to increase, we expect deaths as well," said Audrey Boerner, public health specialist with Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

According to officials with Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals, patient capacity hasn't changed.

"We've been at capacity since the last wave of COVID. We've had very few days when we weren't discharging and readmitting to the same number of beds," continued Drayton, "We've been very, very busy. People delayed care through the first COVID surges, and we've been seeing that ever since."

Even though the hospitals are at capacity, officials said the locations are not at the point of diverting patients to other facilities but have a plan in place if patient capacity continues to increase

"If we're all at capacity and on divert, we take turns taking the next ambulance so that no one hospital gets completely overwhelmed," said Drayton.

Officials at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said were notified that 50% of hospitals in the Northwest region are reporting peak capacity in their ICU's.

