New Richmond golf team wins Husky Invite

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Lanie Veenendall had the lowest round by 12 strokes and the New Richmond High School girls golf team won the Husky Invite at Lake Hallie Golf Club on Monday.

Veenendall carded a round of 72 to beat teammate Nora Harris by 12 strokes. New Richmond's Abbie Ritzer finished sixth with a score of 88.

River Falls' Mekinnah Xiong finished third individually (85). Hudson's Lauren Parker (86) was fourth and Mimi Miller (87) was fifth.

New Richmond scored 337 points as a team to edge Hudson (368). Regis/Altoona finished third (377), followed by River Falls (387) in fourth and Osseo-Fairchild (403) in fifth.

Complete team results are below:

1. New Richmond, 337

2. Hudson, 368

3. Regis/Altoona, 377

4. River Falls, 387

5. Osseo-Fairchild, 403

6. Eau Claire North, 421

6. Chippewa Falls, 421

8. Menomonie, 433

9. Rice Lake, 436

10. Colfax, 444

10. Stanley-Boyd, 444

12. Eau Claire Memorial, 445