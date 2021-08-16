Metropolis Resort employee arrested for possessing child porn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man, and employee of Metropolis Resort, has been arrested for allegedly possessing child porn.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, Brent Nicolet, 24, was arrested while he was at work on Monday.

Authorities are not saying if the victim stayed at Metropolis.

The sheriff's office doesn't know how many victims there are.

According to Metropolis, Nicolet no longer works at the resort and they had no knowledge of the situation until being informed by police. They add it appears "his actions took place off our site."