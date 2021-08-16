Marc Maron, Bill Maher to headline New York Comedy Festival

NEW YORK (AP) — Marc Maron, Bill Maher, Michelle Wolf, Ronny Chieng and Nick Kroll will headline this year’s New York Comedy Festival, which returns for laughs after last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. The weeklong festival this fall will also feature Michelle Buteau, Vir Das, Tim Dillon, Gary Gulman, Lovett or Leave It, Norm Macdonald, Brian Regan, Andrew Santino and Megan Stalter. The festival runs from Nov. 8-14. Over 200 comedians, late-night hosts and podcast stars will perform in more than 100 shows at places like the Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall, Town Hall, Carolines on Broadway and the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.