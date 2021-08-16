Here are the 3 finalists for the EC County DA job

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - We now know the three people who have applied to be Eau Claire County's next district attorney, and two of them work in the Eau Claire office.

Eau Claire County assistant District Attorneys Peter Rindal and Tiffany Winter are both looking to take the top job.

The other finalist is Edward Minser, an assistant district attorney in Chippewa County.

Minser has worked as an assistant DA since 2012 in Chippewa, St. Croix and La Crosse counties.

Rindal has been in the Eau Claire County DA's office since 2013. He is being recommended for the job by Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus, Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken, employees in the DA's office and former judges Bill Gabler and Shaughnessy Murphy.

Winter has worked for the DA's office since March 2020. Before that, she worked for the state Department of Justice for several years.