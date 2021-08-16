Free school supply hand out happening Monday night

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - School starts here in the Chippewa Valley in just over two weeks, and some local churches are helping families start off on the right foot.

One thousand backpacks for elementary, middle and high school students are being handed out Monday night, but organizers are making sure students also go to school on a full stomach.

Families can also receive groceries from Feed My People Food Bank, a bag of dry goods, fresh produce, grab and go snacks, fruit, water and juice.

Feed My People's assistant Director Suzanne Becker said it is great to see people in the Chippewa Valley come together to help families that may be struggling.

"Now more than ever, this fall, it's important that they have no barriers to learn. That's just so very important. If things like providing school supplies, providing extra food can remove any kind of barriers for them, then we are all in," Becker said. They need to focus on learning, families need to focus on being healthy, and we want to remove those barriers for everybody."

Becker said it feels great to be a part of a giving community. The giving goes on in Phoenix Park until 7:30 p.m. Monday.

If you want to make a donation to We Care Eau Claire, you can here.