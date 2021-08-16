ECASD referendum timeline approved

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After being delayed twice, plans are finally underway for the multi-million dollar Eau Claire Area School District referendum.

The newly approved timeline schedules the referendum question to be decided by September, with its resolution adopted by next August. It would go to voters in November of 2022.

If the referendum is successful, the timeline schedules construction beginning the summer of 2023.

The school board has not decided if the referendum will focus on maintenance projects, new construction, operational costs, or a mixture.

As News 18 has reported, back in May, the school board suggested delaying the referendum vote a third time: moving it from the spring of 2022 to November of the same year. Superintendent Michael Johnson cited the pandemic as the reason for the delay.