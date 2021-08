(WQOW) - The Eau Claire Bears and Osseo Merchants will meet Friday to open the Wisconsin State Baseball Association State Championship Tournament, the league announced Monday.

Osseo and Eau Claire will play at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Merrill.

The Chippewa River Baseball League is well represented this year, with the Eau Claire Cavaliers and Tilden Tigers also competing.