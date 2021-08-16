Cumberland playing with controlled energy

CUMBERLAND (WQOW) - Energy is good in football, but controlled energy is better.

The Cumberland Beavers football team is focusing on harnessing its energy and emotions as it builds on an undefeated 2020 season.

Corey Berghammer's team returns a core of interior linemen and quarterback Maddux Allen, but is replacing proven playmakers at running back and wide receiver.

"We have a lot of holes to fill, but I like where our junior kids are right now," said Berghammer, who received coach of the year honors from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and Green Bay Packers in May. "They are competing every night in practice and they are really focusing on trying to fill the voids they can the best and really trying to work hard for those seniors."

Cumberland, a tightly-bonded team to begin with, is emphasizing communication and staying together through adversity.

"If we stay together, we'll win," senior linebacker and wide receiver Gavin Jarchow said.

Cumberland hosts Osseo-Fairchild on Friday to open the season.

Catch more high school previews during our 'Countdown to Kickoff' special. It airs at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18.