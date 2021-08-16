Chippewa Valley Regional Airport holds live-fire training

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you drove past the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport on Monday afternoon, you may have seen smoke rising, but it was only training.

The airport conducted its annual live-fire training session.

The FAA requires that all aircraft rescue and firefighters do the annual training. It is a controlled environment, propane-driven fire, and the airport crews use only water to put it out.

Charity Zich, airport director, said there would be a large mutual aid response if there ever was a real fire.

"To do training in an actual real life environment is real important, and that is definitely the purpose of this training exercise -- to give people that real life experience. We hope they don't have to use it, but we want them to be trained and prepared in the event that they do," Zich said.

Zich said it is a benefit to do the training on site, so people don't have to go to a different location.