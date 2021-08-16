Chinese-Canadian pop star arrested on suspicion of rape

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese prosecutors say Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has been arrested on suspicion of rape. The high-profile case followed an accusation the singer had sex with a 17-year-old while she was drunk and lured young women into sexual relationships. A statement from prosecutors says Wu’s arrest was formally approved but gives no details of the charges. Wu earlier denied the accusation by a teenager that he had sex with her while she was drunk. The accusation prompted an outpouring of sympathetic comments online for the teenager and criticism of Wu.