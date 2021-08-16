Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision

WASHINGTON (WQOW) --President Joe Biden says he stands "squarely behind" his decision for the U.S. to leave Afghanistan.

Speaking about the chaotic situation in Afghanistan, Biden says he faced a choice between following an agreement to withdraw or sending thousands more U.S. troops for a "third decade" of war. He pointed to being the fourth president to preside over troops in Afghanistan.

Biden spoke Monday after the planned withdrawal of American forces turned deadly at Kabul's airport as thousands tried to flee following the Taliban's swift takeover of the country. Biden returned to the White House from the Camp David presidential retreat to deliver his first public remarks on the situation in nearly a week.

The president warned the Taliban not to interfere with the evacuations and threatened "devastating force if necessary."

Biden criticized Afghanistan leaders, saying the military was "trained and equipped" but Americans could not provide the Afghanistan leaders "the will to fight for their future."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.