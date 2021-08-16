Badgers announce COVID-19 protocols for Camp Randall

MADISON (WQOW) - The University of Wisconsin athletics department said masks will not be required, but will strongly be encouraged, in outdoor public spaces during football games at Camp Randall Stadium this fall.

UW said Monday the following protocols will be in place:

All ticketed fans will be required to wear masks at all times when in an indoor area of Camp Randall Stadium, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking.

The indoor mask requirement includes, but is not limited to, restrooms, elevators, suites and club seating areas, Bucky’s Locker Room, first aid rooms, Guest Services locations and the press box.

Masks will not be required but are strongly encouraged in outdoor public spaces, particularly for unvaccinated individuals. Outdoor public spaces include the entry gates, concourses, concession stands and the seating bowl.

For the safety of our guests and our staff, working staff will be required to wear a mask in all indoor areas of Camp Randall Stadium. In addition, all concessions workers will be required to wear masks.

Wisconsin hosts Penn State University on Saturday, September 4, to begin the season. The protocols will be in effect this week for the "Badgers are Back (to Back)" event.