Zambia’s opposition leader takes lead in presidential poll

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Veteran Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema appears on the verge of clinching the country’s presidency, with a commanding lead in votes. The 59-year old businessman, contesting the presidency for the sixth time, has more than 2.3 million votes to President Edgar Lungu’s 1.4 million votes, according to results announced Sunday by the Electoral Commission of Zambia. Hichilema narrowly lost two previous elections to Lungu in 2015 and 2016. Lungu won by a margin of just 100,000 votes in 2016. The winner of the election held Thursday must garner more than 50% of the votes cast to avoid a second round of voting in Zambia, a country of 18 million people.