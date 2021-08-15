You Ask, We Answer: What is the story behind the U.S. government property at Hogarth and White?

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - In this edition of You Ask, We Answer, two of our viewers want to know what's the story with the patch of land by the Chippewa Valley Airport that is surrounded by signs labeling the spot as U.S. government property?

The 15 acres at the corner of Hogarth Avenue and White Street are the property of the U.S. Army Reserve.

According to Cheryl Phillips, the Public Affairs Director with the 88th Readiness Division, the land was acquired by the army reserve back in 1988. At the time, the plan was to build a new U.S. Army Reserve Center but never happened. Phillips said the reason boils down to concerns that this location would not be effective in soldier recruitment and retention.

So now, decades later, what's to come of this empty field? Phillips said another army unit is looking at making use of this property, but if it is not utilized, the land will be sold off.