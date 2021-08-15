Tropical systems threaten to bring heavy rain, flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Forecasters expect the remnants of Fred to return to tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday as parts of the Caribbean are gearing up for impacts from Tropical Storm Grace. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Fred is forecast to move across the Gulf before reaching the coast around Monday night. People from Mississippi to the central Florida Panhandle are encouraged to monitor the system’s progress. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace is forecast to bring heavy rainfall to the Lesser and Greater Antilles over the next few days. Forecasters say both tropical systems pose a flooding threat.