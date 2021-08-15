Sunshine to start, then storms chances to close out the week

Saturday and Sunday were picture perfect days of summer. We still have sunshine in our forecast for the next few days, but heat, humidity, and storm chances are on the way.

Highs reached the mid 80s on Sunday with fairly comfortable humidity. A high pressure is over Wisconsin keeping us nice and clear for the next couple of days.

Sunshine is what you can expect for your start to the week with highs in the lower 80s. Humidity will feel similar to Sunday since the dewpoint temperatures are near the same on Monday.

The warming trend starts on Monday, where we can see temperatures beginning to slowly increase by the day. Enjoy your ice cream cone on Monday because humidity and heat get worse on Tuesday.

Sunshine will continue into Tuesday, but humidity will return and we will begin feeling muggy with highs reaching mid 80s.

A mostly sunny sky is what is in store for your Wednesday, but a pop up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Highs will reach the upper 80s and humidity will be very uncomfortable.

Slight chances of showers and thunderstorms begin on Thursday with highs once again in the upper 80s. The slight chances of showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend.