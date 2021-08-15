Silver alert issued for woman last seen in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A silver alert has been issued for Linda Crawford, who was last seen by her family when she left for Eau Claire's Walmart at 10 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Officials report she does not have a cell phone on her and has not been seen or heard from since leaving home.



Crawford is described by officials as a black woman with black hair and brown eyes, age 69, 5'5, and 155 lbs. She was last seen wearing her hair in a ponytail with a black hat on, as well as wearing a black light sweater and a navy blue skirt.



Officials report she was driving a 2007 black Hyundai Sante Fe with Illinois plates BW91981.



If you see Crawford, call the Eau Claire Police at (715) 839-4972.