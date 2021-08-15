Sen. Tom Cotton: Laxalt key to GOP flipping the U.S. Senate

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton told a crowd of about 4,000 Nevada Republicans that Adam Laxalt plans to run for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. He and other Republican luminaries revved up a crowd gathered at a rural Nevada cattle ranch on Saturday, reminding the party faithful that wresting back the Senate in the 2022 midterms could hinge on Nevada. Florida Gov. Ron De Santis canceled his appearance on Friday because of a possible tropical storm. Nevada’s Basque Fry event is increasingly becoming a key stop on the early presidential primary circuit, drawing rising stars hoping to strengthen their name recognition and endear themselves to voters