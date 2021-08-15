Rice Lake football preaching discipline in 2021

RICE LAKE (WQOW)- The Big Rivers Conference is filled with strong football teams, and Rice Lake hopes to put rivals on notice this year.

The Warriors finished 4-6 overall last year in the fall, but 0-4 in conference games. However, half of the conference played in the alternate season during the spring instead. In 2019, Rice Lake finished 1-8 with a full conference schedule.

There's a solid mix of seniors and underclassmen this season, and to win, they'll need to stay disciplined.

"Football is a game that demands more discipline and execution than anything," said Dan Hill, Rice Lake head football coach. "Why does my left foot have to be right here just like this? When they can't deviate from that, it's teaching them why, and if one guy messes his assignment up, the whole team pays for it, so that's probably the biggest focus."

Rice Lake hosts Medford in their home opener August 20.