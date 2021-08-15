Polk County crash leaves one dead, three injured

TOWN OF LINCOLN (WQOW) - One man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Department.



Officials said a Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound and a Ford pickup truck was traveling northbound when the two collided on State Highway 46 near Vijobi trail.



Multiple emergency responders were at the scene after the 911 call was received just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials said the driver and passenger of the Ford were injured, and the Chevrolet passenger was also injured.

Officials said the driver of the Chevrolet died as a result of their injuries.



According to the Sheriff's office, this was the first traffic fatality in Polk County in 2021. The crash is still under investigation. Names are not being released at this time as family members are still being notified.



