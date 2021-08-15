Polanco’s sac fly in ninth lifts Twins over Rays 5-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to lift the Minnesota Twins over the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4. Max Kepler led off the ninth against Matt Wisler with a double and moved to third when Austin Meadows misplayed the ball in left field. Polanco then hit a drive that was caught on the right-field warning track, scoring Kepler without a throw. Alexander Colomé pitched a scoreless ninth for the Twins, who won their third straight series, all against first-place teams.