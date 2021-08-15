Pepin/Alma puts focus on defense

PEPIN/ALMA (WQOW)-The Pepin/Alma Eagles are right near the top of the Dairyland Conference, and what it's going to take to keep them there is strong defense.

The focus is on D this season for the Eagles, because with a new backfield coming out this season, the pressure is on D to pick up the slack.

The defense was strong last year in the second half when players said it finally clicked. They think they could have made a run, and they're counting on the defense to take them all the way in 2021.

"I think our quickness and our strength are going to be big," said Mike Olson. "We play aggressive defense, and I think the guys we have worked hard in the offseason building up their strength and speed, so they can really flow to the ball. We have 12 seniors this year, and the guys like to tackle. They have fun at it, so I think defensively we should hopefully be pretty solid."

The Eagles visit Elmwood/Plum City to open the year on August 20.