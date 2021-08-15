Pelosi takes step to quell moderates’ budget rebellion

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is proposing a procedural vote this month that would set up future passage of two budget measures crucial to President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. Her plan represents an attempt by Democratic leaders to quell a rebellion, at least for now, by unhappy party moderates. Pelosi says in a letter to Democrats that she wants the House to take a single vote later this month that would clear a first procedural hurdle for both a budget resolution and a huge infrastructure bill. Democratic moderates’ top priority is the infrastructure measure, and they’ve threatened to oppose the budget unless the infrastructure package is approved first.