Packers’ Love ‘day-to-day’ with shoulder injury, MRI clean

GREEN BAY (WQOW)- Packers quarterback Jordan Love injured his shoulder in the 26-7 preseason loss to the Texans Saturday, and may be sidelined this week.

Love said he felt a strain in his right arm and shoulder after a sack-fumble during the game. Fellow QB Kurt Benkert replaced him for much of the way afterwards.

ESPN reports that an MRI on Love's arm came back clean, and head coach Matt LaFleur says the team will take his injury "day-to-day." However, LaFleur said Love's status for practice this week and Saturday's game against the New York Jets is uncertain. General Manager Brian Gutekunst says the team will "obviously have someone else here," at quarterback if Love can't go Saturday, meaning it is likely the Packers bring in another player this week.

Love threw 12-17 for 122 yards, one touchdown and a fumble against Houston.