Ongoing situation in Chippewa Falls; strong police presence reported

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A current active situation is underway in Chippewa Falls.

News 18's reporter on the scene has reported neighbors telling her they've been asked to shelter in their homes near the East Hill in Chippewa Falls.

Several surrounding blocks are currently closed off as of Sunday evening.

News 18's reporter on the scene is also reporting two law enforcement vehicles near the roadblock; one of those vehicles is blocking a street and the other is outside a home near the corner of Badger and Warren streets on Chippewa Fall's East Hill.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.