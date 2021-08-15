National Microchipping Day: where to get one for your pet

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sunday is National "Check the Chip Day": a day where pet owners are encouraged to microchip their furry friends.

One place you can do so is at the Eau Claire County Humane Association. The microchips used there are as small as a grain of rice and are typically inserted in the back of your pet's neck. This way, if an animal is brought to the humane association, employees are able to use a tool to scan the pet's neck and get the contact information of its owner.

"It's really important to microchip your animals, especially if you have an indoor/outdoor animal, because if they get out and all the sudden they're gone for a couple of days if we get them at the shelter, we can scan them and make sure that they get back to you sooner," said Marketing Director for ECCHA, Addie Erdmann.

It costs $25 to get a microchip at ECCHA, but if you're comfortable waiting a few more weeks to get your pet chipped, the association will host its free microchip day coming up on Sept.18.