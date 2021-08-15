Minnesota United FC faces the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference action

Minnesota United FC (7-6-5) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (5-7-7)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

San Jose -115, Minnesota United FC +100BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC takes on the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference play.

The Earthquakes finished 8-9-6 overall and 4-2-5 at home in the 2020 season. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 60.

Minnesota United FC went 9-5-7 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-4-4 on the road. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Matt Bersano (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Jacob Akanyirige (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Franco Fragapane, Michael Boxall (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.