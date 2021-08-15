Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A man who drew worldwide sympathy and support after his wife was killed in the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart has died. An El Paso funeral home says Antonio Basco died Saturday. A representative of Perches Funeral Home said no other details are immediately available. Basco and Margie Reckard (ruh-KARD’) had been married for 22 years when Reckard was among 23 people fatally shot on Aug. 3, 2019. Basco had no family in the El Paso area, so he opened his wife’s funeral to the public. Mourners from as far away as California attended.